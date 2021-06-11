Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $244,219.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.91 or 0.06593375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00159161 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,471,366 coins and its circulating supply is 78,471,268 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.