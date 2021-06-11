Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 49,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,729. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.
About Methes Energies International
