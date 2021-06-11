Metis (METIS) Price Reaches $5.10 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $5.10 or 0.00013750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $63,944.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

