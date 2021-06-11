MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $47,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 176.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,262,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.89 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

