MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head-To-Head Analysis

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 36.79% 16.37% 2.11% CrossFirst Bankshares 9.84% 4.55% 0.50%

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 4.42 $36.39 million $1.41 12.81 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.47 $12.60 million $0.38 38.13

MetroCity Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrossFirst Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

