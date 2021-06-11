Metronome (MET) Market Cap Achieves $38.84 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $38.84 million and approximately $108,398.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00009237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00161870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00192181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.01129616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,463.03 or 0.99780510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,116,698 coins and its circulating supply is 11,830,324 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

