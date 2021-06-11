M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 45,554 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

