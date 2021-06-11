M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,084 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $239.65 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

