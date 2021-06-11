M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,914 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.