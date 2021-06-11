M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,783 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,184. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

