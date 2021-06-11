M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

