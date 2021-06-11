M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Domtar worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 288,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

