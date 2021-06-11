M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.71.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

