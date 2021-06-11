M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MET stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

