M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Coty worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after buying an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coty by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after buying an additional 601,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COTY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

