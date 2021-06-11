M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $127.98 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

