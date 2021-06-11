M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

