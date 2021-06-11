M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.90 Million in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 690,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of DouYu International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DouYu International by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in DouYu International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DouYu International by 48.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

