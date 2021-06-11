M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

