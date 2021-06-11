M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

