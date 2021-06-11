M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,758 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.