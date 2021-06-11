M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,065 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $10,485,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $420.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.