M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,638 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 237,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.