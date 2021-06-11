M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,661,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,177,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZH stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

