M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

