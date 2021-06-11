M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,016 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BeiGene by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in BeiGene by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIF Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,456 shares of company stock worth $6,944,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $352.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

