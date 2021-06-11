M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,479 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 7.9% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 264,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Progressive by 96.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.05. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

