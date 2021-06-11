M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,753 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,960,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $149.00 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.