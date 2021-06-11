M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,086 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NOV worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,767 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

