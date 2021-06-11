M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,621 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WRK stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

