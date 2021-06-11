M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,753 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after buying an additional 1,787,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,252 shares of company stock valued at $90,753,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

