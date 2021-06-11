M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,769 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

