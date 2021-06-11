M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,233 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

