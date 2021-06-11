M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

