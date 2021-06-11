MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.14

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 1609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in MGE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

