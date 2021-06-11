Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $92.82. 8,535,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,131,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

