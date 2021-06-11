Michael W. Hawkins Buys 35,000 Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Stock

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) CFO Michael W. Hawkins acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

