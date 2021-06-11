Michael Z. Barkin Sells 1,492 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.03. 228,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,199. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 460.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 64.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

