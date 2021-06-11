Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $79.28 on Friday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

