MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 141,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 179,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82.

