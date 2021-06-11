Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.