Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Charter Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

