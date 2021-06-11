Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

