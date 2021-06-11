Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 84.1% in May

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,442.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Koch bought 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,162 shares of company stock worth $154,571. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSVB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $48.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

