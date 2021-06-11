MidasProtocol Market Cap Achieves $563,137.50 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $563,137.50 and $57,470.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

