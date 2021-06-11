Millrace Asset Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the period. CarParts.com accounts for 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.38% of CarParts.com worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 56,854.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 576,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 6,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 501,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,163.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,538 shares of company stock worth $812,757. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

PRTS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 26,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

