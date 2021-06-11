Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.66. 1,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,343. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.81.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

