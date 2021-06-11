Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of QuinStreet worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,655,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 6,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $952.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

