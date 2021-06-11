Millrace Asset Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

