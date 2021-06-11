Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 1.25% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. CM Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get inTEST alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.11.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.